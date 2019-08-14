Home States Karnataka

Nanotech facility to open on Aug 17

The research facilities will be inaugurated by Professor C N R  Rao, FRS, and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Published: 14th August 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bringing path-breaking research in nano sciences to young science enthusiasts, the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Bengaluru, will launch Materials Research and Technology Facilities at its new campus in Shivanapura, on August 17.

“These state-of-the-art laboratories in the centre, will serve as a potential hub for startups and entrepreneurs to hold their ‘prototype-level technological activities’, based on their own innovations or by adopting the technology transfer method,” said a scientist from the centre. Entrepreneurs can also collaborate with CeNS or similar research institutions in India.

With the facility, the Department of Science and Technology will have well-equipped labs to study research in nano materials. The centre presently focusses on studying a variety of metal and semiconductor nanostructures, liquid crystals, gels, membranes and hybrid materials.

The laboratories will include technology such as the High Resolution Transmission Electron Microscope, Atomic Force Microscope, Raman Spectroscopy, Hyperspectral Darkfield Imaging Microscope, and BET Surface Area Analyser.

The research facilities will be inaugurated by Professor C N R  Rao, FRS, and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary to Government of India, Department of Science and Technology, professor V Ramgopal Rao, Chairman, Governing Council, CeNS and Director, IIT-Delhi, will also be present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp