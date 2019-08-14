Nanotech facility to open on Aug 17

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bringing path-breaking research in nano sciences to young science enthusiasts, the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Bengaluru, will launch Materials Research and Technology Facilities at its new campus in Shivanapura, on August 17.

“These state-of-the-art laboratories in the centre, will serve as a potential hub for startups and entrepreneurs to hold their ‘prototype-level technological activities’, based on their own innovations or by adopting the technology transfer method,” said a scientist from the centre. Entrepreneurs can also collaborate with CeNS or similar research institutions in India.

With the facility, the Department of Science and Technology will have well-equipped labs to study research in nano materials. The centre presently focusses on studying a variety of metal and semiconductor nanostructures, liquid crystals, gels, membranes and hybrid materials.

The laboratories will include technology such as the High Resolution Transmission Electron Microscope, Atomic Force Microscope, Raman Spectroscopy, Hyperspectral Darkfield Imaging Microscope, and BET Surface Area Analyser.

The research facilities will be inaugurated by Professor C N R Rao, FRS, and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary to Government of India, Department of Science and Technology, professor V Ramgopal Rao, Chairman, Governing Council, CeNS and Director, IIT-Delhi, will also be present.