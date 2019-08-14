Now, another Jarkiholi threatens to bring down govt

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Jarkiholi family of Belagavi is at it again.MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi allegedly threatened to bring down the state government if it fails to take up flood relief works properly. A video of his statement went viral on Tuesday.

While it was Ramesh Jarkiholi for the coalition government, this time it is Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi of the BJP who is issuing the threat. In a video which went viral on Tuesday, Balachandra threatened to dislodge the government if proper rehabilitation of flood victims is not taken up in his constituency.

Former minister Balachandra was at Hunsyal P Y village in Mudalgi taluk during his visit to flood affected areas. After his visit to a relief camp in the village, the affected people asked him to ensure construction of their houses which had collapsed in the floods.

While assuring that he would ensure construction of houses for the people, he said,”I would go to an extent to even bringing down the government if it fails to construct houses for the flood victims.”However, it is is not clear if the statement was made to impress the flood victims or to give an indirect caution to the party leadership to come to the aid of the flood affected areas.

Why should I speak against my own party: Balachandra

Clarifying his statement, Balachandra later said what he said was unintentional and casual and added that people need not misconstrue what he said. His clarification came just a day after he made the statement, which created ripples in the political circles . He said, “In order to console the flood affected people who sought construction of their houses, I had made the statement that I would bring the government down if the rehabilitation was not carried out at Tigadi village. It was just a slip of tongue and people need not attach any significance to this. Actually, I meant to say that the government was with the flood affected victims.” Balachandra said, “Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been effectively handling the crisis and distributing relief. Moreover, the Centre too is with the state government which will help in carrying out relief works.”He added, “I am a staunch worker of the party which has given me all posts and positions. Why should I speak against it?”