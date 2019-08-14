Sexual assault of 6 minors: Inspector suspended for lapses

Home States Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of lapses on the part of investigating officials in relation to alleged sexual assault on six minor girls, the state government has suspended the then inspector of Siddapura police station in the city. The minors were allegedly assaulted by the head of the orphanage where they stayed.

The government also recommended that action be taken against the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kengeri Sub Division, and Inspector of Kengeri police station, in connection with the alleged lapses in probing two cases registered in relation to the sexual assault on minor girls at an orphanage in Kengeri. The government made this submission before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority seeking directions to transfer the cases to the Criminal Investigation Department from Kengeri police station.

Krishnamurthy, then inspector of Siddapura police station, was suspended for allegedly failing to conduct the investigation properly despite the complaint filed by the Superintendent of Government Children Home for Girls. The superintendent had also written to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, about some unidentified people who claimed to be from CBI and allegedly went to the Girls’ Home to check the identity of the victims who were rescued from the orphanage in Kengeri where they were sexually assaulted.

The court took serious note of the lapse on the part of the police officials as they delayed in sending the girls for medical examination. The state government, meanwhile, has proposed to initiate action against the ACP and the Inspector of Kengeri police station.

The court adjourned the hearing to August 16 while asking the state to submit the report on the mental health condition of the victims.

