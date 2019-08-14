Yediyurappa promises special flood relief package

By Express News Service

HEGALATTI VILLAGE (SHIVAMOGGA DIST): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the state government will soon announce a special package for the flood-hit districts.

The CM, who was in the remote Hegalatti village in Tirthahalli taluk where a landslide had devastated more than 30 acres of areca, coconut and banana plantations, told reporters that the government will ascertain the total loss after compiling reports from different departments in the next one week. As per initial estimates, the total loss due to flooding is in the range of Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore, he said.

Yediyurappa, who will visit New Delhi on August 15, said he will request the Centre to release more grants for flood relief. Reassuring farmers, he said the government will extend all support. Around 2,30 am last Saturday, landslides occurred at Devaragudda and Malleshwara hills, destroying plantations belonging to eight farmers.