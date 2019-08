38 cops Karnataka cops conferred President’s medals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thirty-eight police officers of the state have been conferred with the President’s Police Medal. DySP, Chikkamagaluru sub-division B S Angadi has been conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

The following 37 officers have been conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service: N R Mahantha Reddy, ACP, Chikpet; T Manjunath, ACP, Halasuru; K Ravishankar, DySP, CID; BR Venugopal, ACP, CCB, Bengaluru; KC Lakshminarayan, DySP, Vijayapura sub-division; MK Thammaiah, DySP, ACB, Bengaluru ; SH Subedar, DySP, C sub-division, Kalaburagi; Prakash S, DySP, Central Range, Bengaluru; K Sundaraj, DySP, Hunsur sub-division; Ram Rao Kotwal, ACP, Ballary City sub-division; M N Rudrappa, ACP, Dharwad sub-division; Geetha D Kulkarni, DySP, CID; Thippeswamy GM, DySP, DAR, Davangere; Kallappa S Kharat, Police Inspector, Chandra Layout; BG Kumarswamy, PI, Chamarajpet; SD Shashidhar, PI, Ashoknagar; Iyanna Reddy, PI, Cubbon Park; BS Basavaraju, PI, SIT, Lokayukta; MV Sheshadri, PI, BESCOM, Tumakuru; HD Kulkarni, PI, Hennur, Bengaluru; BS Sudhakar, PI, CCB; Y Amarnarayana, Circle Police Inspector, Gowribidanuru; Raju Gopal R, Assistant Reserve Sub Inspector, 3rd Battallion, Bengaluru; BS Sudesh Kini, ARSI, DAR, Chikkamagaluru; RS Siddappa, ASI, Tumakuru ; NR Kate, ASI, District Special Branch, Haveri; Sathish R, ASI, Joga, Shivamogga ; Rudraswamy, Head Constable, City Special Branch, Bangaluru; Ravindra, HC, Intelligence, Bengaluru; Manjunatha Rao N, HC, ACB, Mysuru; Ramesh, Reserve HC, 5th Batallion, KSRP, Mysuru;Vijayakumar PV, Armed HC, 4th Batallion, KSRP, Bengaluru; Ranganathan, HC, Aldur, Chikkamagaluru; Ramachandra B, HC, District Police Office, Davangere; Sumathi M, WHC, Women Police Station, Madikeri; Koppala Chandra, HC, CCB, Mangaluru City; D M Myageri, HC, DPO, Gadag.