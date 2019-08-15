Bhyrappa to open Dasara fete on Sept 29

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 21 of the 30 districts in the state reeling under the aftermath of the heavy rain and flooding, and a few districts still facing drought conditions, the state government has decided to keep this year’s Dasara celebrations simple. Kannada writer SL Bhyrappa will inaugurate the fete on September 29. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who heads the Dasara panel, told reporters on Wednesday that, however, all customs and traditions will be followed.

This year being celebrated as the birth centenary of erstwhile Mysore king Jayachamaraja Wodeyar, Dasara will be celebrated meaningfully. “Instructions have been given to officials concerned in this regard,’’ the CM said. A total of Rs 20.5 crore will be given as grants for the celebration.

“This year, only artists from Karnataka will be invited to perform,’’ he said. On picking Bhyrappa to inaugurate the festivities, the CM said there was a demand to invite him. “We chose Byrappa unanimously. We will soon invite him,’’ he added.