Congress, JDS hit out at BSY for ‘note printing machine’ remark

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s comment on ‘note printing machine’ drew criticism from the Congress and the JDS.

Published: 15th August 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

BSY, Yeddyurappa

BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s comment on ‘note printing machine’ drew criticism from the Congress and the JDS. On Tuesday, in response to flood-victims in Shivamogga who demanded relief, the Chief Minister said that the government does not possess a currency note printing machine.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah criticised the statement saying, “The CM of Karnataka does not have a currency note printing machine to provide relief funds for flood victims but has Akshaya Patra to fund those MLAs whose greed exceeds the imagination of the common man.’’ He was referring to the MLAs of his own party who were allegedly lured by the BJP, and helped bring his government down. The JDS also added saying, “Who printed currency notes to ferry disgruntled MLAs in chartered planes and house them in a Five Star hotel?’’

This is with reference to HD Kumaraswamy’s 14- month government that was brought down after many of the coalition legislators resigned. The Karnataka Congress also lashed out at the chief minister for an advertisement with his picture in a vernacular newspaper. The advertisement was printed on the front page of the paper on Wednesday.

“BS Yediyurappa, what kind of a ‘Thirukana Shoki’ (showing off) is this? Narendra Modi has not visited the state to survey the flood, the government has not declared it a national calamity, they have not released Rs 5,000 crore for relief, and they have not yet expanded the ministry. Without doing work they spend money on advertisements, it is like insulting the flood victims.

Karnataka Congress further sarcastically added saying ”There was a note printing machine in the home of  KS Eshwarappa.’’

