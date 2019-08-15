Home States Karnataka

Cut the hills slant to make roads safer: Experts after Karnataka floods

In many places of Charmadi, hillsides are cut vertically, so, when landslide occurs, debris directly falls on the road

Published: 15th August 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

A landslide on Charmadi Ghat. | Express Photo Services

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: After last year’s massive landslides on Charmadi, Shiradi and Sampaje Ghats, that connect the coast with the hinterland, forest department wrote to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and PWD to cut the slant of the hill and undertake concrete packing of slopes in order to minimise the damage caused to ghat roads.

However, the authorities maintaining these roads did not take the suggestion seriously and initiate corrective measures.

ALSO READ | Karnataka floods: People join hands to build 109 temporary houses in Ankola taluk

Sources in the forest department attributed the landslides halting traffic on ghat roads to mostly unscientific cutting of hills.

“In many places of the ghats connecting the coast, it is cut vertically, so, when a landslide occurs, the debris directly falls on the road, blocking the traffic,” said a senior official of the forest department.

Even a geo-technical study of Charmadi Ghat landslides conduced by Sandeep Kumar DS, assistant professor of civil engineering, Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology, Moodbidri and others, had pointed out unscientific cutting of hills for the disaster.

The best solution, the study suggested is to avoid landslide-prone areas altogether and improving surface and subsurface drainage.

“Because water is a main factor in landslides, improving surface and subsurface drainage at the site can increase the stability of a landslide-prone slope. Removing the soil and rock at the head of the landslide decreases the driving pressure and can slow or stop a landslide.”

In its letter, the forest department had also flagged the idea of holding a joint inspection with the road authorities to identify the landslide-prone slopes along the ghat road and take corrective measures which was also ignored.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floods Karnataka Landslides Flood Fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp