Freedom means expressing our real selves: Online influencer Jeanette Mesquita

As a 21-year-old in the 21st century, and one subjected to the pressures of modern society, I look upon the concept of freedom on what it means to be your truest self.

By Jeanette Mesquita
As a 21-year-old in the 21st century, and one subjected to the pressures of modern society, I look upon the concept of freedom on what it means to be your truest self. We all live in this world misconstrued, misunderstood and misheard. Or so we think. But the burden rests on our shoulders to break free of all the noise in the background. Colonisation and socialisation are close siblings; one exercises outward control while the other permeates the inner recesses of our mind. We are what society tells us we are. Hence for me the principle on which freedom rests is breaking free of all the insecurities, stereotypes and judgements that society imposes on us, and finding and expressing our real selves.

Freedom on a societal level would mean the right to expression, thought and voice. Information and informed opinion are rights and freedom of the same should be guaranteed. With regard to the present situation in Karnataka, democracy and people’s choice needs to be upheld for the country to progress, along with political stability. Freedom in a State structure is one where predominance of the rights of the people and processes established by law should be in sync.  For a nation to progress, it is necessary for individuals to progress first. It is the duty of the State to ensure that individuals are given an adequate environment to progress, and this can only happen when the former works towards the same. Ultimately the rule of law should prevail over all political pandemonium.

On a personal level, blogging has helped me evolve. I became confident in what I did and said, and realised my self worth. The industry is such that I am my own master. I have flexible work hours, the choice to make my own decisions and creative freedom to put out the type of content I’m inclined towards. Ultimately freedom boils down to doing what you want to do, the way you want to do it, without apologies and explanations. Initially when I started blogging, there was a lot of judgment in my personal and social environment, because I didn’t believe in the herd mentality. The mental process of breaking free and listening to my intuition served as the most freeing moment of my life.

Jeanette Mesquita
(The writer is a 21-year-old social media influencer)

