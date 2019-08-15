Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: Deluge spared their houses, thieves didn't

As the villagers had locked their houses before leaving for safer places, household items inside them were not washed away. But thieves did spare them.

Published: 15th August 2019

Robbery

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustration)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: After floods, villagers of Naragund taluk noticed another problem — burglaries of their houses.
As they returned home to rebuild their lives after floods ravaged their villages, they were in for a shock.

The locks of some of the houses were broken and household items missing.

Around 50 houses were looted at Vasana, Lakamapur, Kappali, Konnur, Kallapur and Shirol villages, according to local residents.

As the villages were evacuated during the floods, thieves took advantage of the situation. They gained entry to such houses and made away with whatever they could, they said. However, the villagers have not come forward to lodge complaints with the police.

As the villagers had locked their houses before leaving for safer places, household items inside them were not washed away. But thieves did spare them.

Vikas Kuruvinakoppa of Lakamapur village said, “... I came back on Tuesday morning and saw the lock was broken. Thieves have made away many household items and cash.”

