Karnataka rains: Accolades pour in for 12-year-old who guided ambulance across flooded bridge

KALABURAGI: Twelve-year-old Venkatesh of Hirerayanakumpi village in Raichur district, who won much appreciation for guiding an ambulance across a flooded bridge last week, could well be on his way to winning a bravery award.

On Wednesday, Director of the Labour Department Captain Manivannan P, has written to the Director of the Women and Child Development Department recommending Venkatesh for the award in the light of his exemplary act.

In the letter, a copy of which is with Express, Manivannan, while quoting TNIE’s report about the Class 6 student’s daring feat, said that in his opinion, “the young boy is entitled to be encouraged and honoured for his act of bravery.”

Women and Child Development Department Director Arundhati confirmed receipt of the letter but said they have to follow norms.

The Women and Child Development Department will call for applications for bravery awards and the Deputy Commissioner of the district concerned has to recommend names, department Director Arundhati said. On his part, Raichur Deputy Commissioner Sharat B said, “I will seek information from the department concerned and the district administration will act after ascertaining the facts.”

Meanwhile, while retweeting TNIE’s tweet, netizens are calling upon the PM to mention Venkatesh’s name in his Independence Day address. Labour department director Manivannan too urged the PM’s Office to consider people’s request.

The Department of Public Instruction has decided to honour the boy at the district level, said Raichur DDPI B K Nandnoor.

The headmistress of the Government Higher Primary School at Hirerayanakumpi, Veena N K, told The New Indian Express that though Venkatesh hails from an economically weak family, he has never hesitated to extend help to those in need.

After the school reopens, she will write to the DDPI about his courageous act, she added.