Special I-Day for Belagavi dist schools with flood victims

Sunil Patil

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The 73rd Independence Day celebrations may not be grand in nearly half of the state, but they will be unusual for sure in many schools.

In 255 schools of Belagavi revenue district where flood-hit people are sheltered, the day will be celebrated by the students and victims of the natural calamity together. The school-cum-rehabilitation centres are spruced up for Independence Day.

As the region was hit by deluge earlier this month, lakhs of people were affected and the district administration chose government schools to temporarily shelter them. In Belagavi educational district, 91 out of the 164 such schools were vacated by Wednesday evening. However, 73 schools still continue to house flood victims.

A Gangadhar, In-charge Deputy Director of Public Instruction of Chikkodi, said sweets will be distributed to the flood victims too during celebrations.