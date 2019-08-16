BIZARRE: It rained rocks in this Dakshina Kannada village

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: At Singanaru near Didupe, located at the downhill of Balarayana Kote on Dakshina Kannada-Chikkamagaluru border, it rained rocks when massive floods submerged the region.

Gulabi, a 60-year-old who stays with her son Ramesh and daughter-in-law Aruna said she could not believe her eyes as she saw huge rocks flowing in the gushing floodwater from the hilltop. Fearing for their life, the family fled to a relative’s house. When they returned the next day, “It was just a just stream that was flowing in front of our house, through our arecanut plantation from the hilltop. Now, it has become 4-5 times wider and occupies much of our front yard,” said Gulabi.