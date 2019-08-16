Govt to look into suggestions on teacher transfers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ramesh (name changed), a school teacher at a government school in Mandya, was not old enough on the job to get a compulsory transfer, and had, in fact sought a mutual transfer. However, a technical glitch, he said, had put him in the compulsory transfer category and this will forever do away with his chance of ever getting a compulsory transfer.

“I completed seven years in service after the transfer allocations. While I had a chance at mutual transfer till seven years of age, it does not look like a possibility anymore,” he said.

Jayesh (name changed) from Mysuru also waited outside the public instruction commissioner’s office like several others. His is a case of couple transfer. “My marital status is not updated, and my exemption has not gone through. A proxy counselling was held and I have been transferred to another taluk without my knowledge,” he said.

Several others like him claimed that couple exemptions have been misused as both husband and wife have applied to a third taluk altogether, while just one of them is allowed to apply. “These couples have relocated to their choice of location,” said another teacher whose request for couple exemption was rejected.

Several cases have been flocking the public department office to seek redressal for the teachers’ transfer. While there is some respite for these teachers, with a temporary hold on transfers that was allegedly ordered by the Chief Minister.

Department sources said after much persuasion by teachers and government employees organisations, transfer requests of primary school teachers and employees, which was supposed to be held after compulsory transfers, is almost over.

A delegation of employees also met the Principal Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education Department Uma Shanker on Wednesday with their appeal against compulsory transfers. Shanker told TNIE that the delegation suggested changes, but since the process has already started, they are yet to see if they can incorporate them. We will be assessing the requests for three days, he said.

While a 2017 amendment had made transfers compulsory, and in 2018, a stay was called on the same, sources from the department are apprehending the collapse of the clause that makes it compulsory to transfer teachers.

This, in turn, is likely to effect rural schools which haven’t been opted for by teachers in urban areas, besides, those working for several years in rural areas are not able to get out because of misuse of the system, said the source.

About the genuine cases that are caught in the transfer process, Commissioner of public instruction KG Jagadeesh told TNIE there was ample time for teachers, to get their mistakes in their details corrected. “However, now there is nothing that can be done,” he said.