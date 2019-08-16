Home States Karnataka

Govt to look into suggestions on teacher transfers

Several others like him claimed that couple exemptions have been misused as both husband and wife have applied to a third taluk altogether, while just one of them is allowed to apply.

Published: 16th August 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ramesh (name changed), a school teacher at a government school in Mandya, was not old enough on the job to get a compulsory transfer, and had, in fact sought a mutual transfer. However, a technical glitch, he said, had put him in the compulsory transfer category and this will forever do away with his chance of ever getting a compulsory transfer.

“I completed seven years in service after the transfer allocations. While I had a chance at mutual transfer till seven years of age, it does not look like a possibility anymore,” he said.

Jayesh (name changed) from Mysuru also waited outside the public instruction commissioner’s office like several others. His is a case of couple transfer. “My marital status is not updated, and my exemption has not gone through. A proxy counselling was held and I have been transferred to another taluk without my knowledge,” he said.

Several others like him claimed that couple exemptions have been misused as both husband and wife have applied to a third taluk altogether, while just one of them is allowed to apply. “These couples have relocated to their choice of location,” said another teacher whose request for couple exemption was rejected.

Several cases have been flocking the public department office to seek redressal for the teachers’ transfer. While there is some respite for these teachers, with a temporary hold on transfers that was allegedly ordered by the Chief Minister.

Department sources said after much persuasion by teachers and government employees organisations, transfer requests of primary school teachers and employees, which was supposed to be held after compulsory transfers, is almost over.

A delegation of employees also met the Principal Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education Department Uma Shanker on Wednesday with their appeal against compulsory transfers. Shanker told TNIE that the delegation suggested changes, but since the process has already started, they are yet to see if they can incorporate them. We will be assessing the requests for three days, he said.

While a 2017 amendment had made transfers compulsory, and in 2018, a stay was called on the same, sources from the department are apprehending the collapse of the clause that makes it compulsory to transfer teachers.

This, in turn, is likely to effect rural schools which haven’t been opted for by teachers in urban areas, besides, those working for several years in rural areas are not able to get out because of misuse of the system, said the source.

About the genuine cases that are caught in the transfer process, Commissioner of public instruction KG Jagadeesh told TNIE there was ample time for teachers, to get their mistakes in their details corrected. “However, now there is nothing that can be done,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
teacher transfer Karnataka
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp