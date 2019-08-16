Haveri: Three killed as car hits divider

By Express News Service

HAVERI: Three people were killed and one person sustained injuries after the Ford SUV car in which they were travelling overturned after hitting a divider on Pune-Bengaluru Road near Motebennur village in Byadgi taluk on Thursday evening.

According to the police, the deceased are Kotresh Siddaramappa (45) of Benagal village in Hagaribommanhalli taluk of Ballari district, P S Satish Kumar (32) of Hosadurga town in Chitradurga district and S K Anandakumar (32) of Nittavalli village in Davangere district.

Injured B S Pradeep has been admitted to a private hospital in Davangere. The accident took place when they were heading to Goa.