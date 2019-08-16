Home States Karnataka

Hescom, Mescom incur Rs 126 crore loss in Karnataka floods

In places wherever the electric infrastructure has been submerged, the power is still shutdown.

Published: 16th August 2019 06:01 AM

A view of a flood-affected area due to overflow of a water channel following heavy monsoon rain in Hubballi district of Karnataka (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The electricity supply companies HESCOM (Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited), CESCOM (Chamun deshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited and MESCOM (Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) have suffered a collective damage of Rs 126 crore, owing to the deluge in North Karnataka.

HESCOM which caters to Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Bagalkote, Belagavi and Vijayapura, alone has recorded a loss of Rs 100 crore since August with major impact in Belagavi and Bagalkot.

In a press statement released by them on Wednesday, General Manager Technical officer, Belagali said,” As many as 1,382 villages in this region had lost power due to the rains and HESCOM has made an effort to restore it in at least 1,121 villages. Power has been restored immediately in largely populated villages, relief centres in different districts, primary health care centres, drinking water plants etc.

However, due to the standing water in the electric substations, they have stopped working temporarily. In such cases, employees are trying to find an alternative solution to provide electricity. “

Some of the house owners have voluntarily come forward to get the electric power supply disconnected temporarily. Once they discharge the rainwater from their homes, power will be restored. A total of 15,332 complaint calls were received on the 1912 helpline from August 1 to August 13.

In places wherever the electric infrastructure has been submerged, the power is still shut down.“HESCOM officials have already got the necessary components to restore the damaged poles,” he added.

TAGS
HESCOM MESCOM CESCOM Karnataka floods
