On 73rd Independence Day, Lalbagh flower show collection breaks all records

By Express News Service

With the 73rd Independence Day of India, many citizens spend their time hoisting flags and feeling patriotic. While some even made use of the government holiday by going to the 10 day Independence day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden.

This time on the Independence day the flower show broke all records with a collection of Rs 80,70,000 in one single day.

The number of visitors gathered at the flower show were 1,72,100 with adults constituting 1,31,000 and children 41,100.

''It is a record-breaker in the history of the flower show. This is the 210th flower show and this time we have had the highest number of visitors in one single day,'' said Jagadeesh M, Joint Director, Horticulture (Parks).

In the year 2018, the total number of people visited the flower show was 1.76 lakhs while the amount collected reached to Rs 2.36 crore in a span of 12 days, while this year in one day the horticulture department made a whopping of Rs 80,70,000.

Another official disclosed that this is the first time in the world that 210 flower shows have been held continuously every year twice from 1912.

Jagadeesh revealed that this time there has been a huge crowd due to the royal theme. " This time the flower show is dedicated to Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, the last ruler of Mysore dynasty.

It is dedicated to marking his birth centenary celebration. We have showcased his contributions in every form and he is renowned all over the state for which many people are coming to have a look," he said.

The Maharaja statue and mandapa is decorated with 50,000 orange roses, 1.5 lakh red roses, 50,000 white roses, 4500 twigs and 3000 orchids with further many more attractions to see.

Seema Vasu, the teacher who had come to the flower show with her children said, "The flower show was very beautiful, my children even got to learn about the Maharaja. The department has done a fabulous job.

Though there was a huge crowd, I still didn't feel like going back home. I stayed back and watched everything, it was a treat to watch they have used various varieties of beautiful flowers. I have never seen some of the flowers till date."

However, the show will go till August 18 and the horticulture department are further looking for more crowd.