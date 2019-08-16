Phone-tapping controversy: Find those who are guilty, urges Opposition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The phone-tapping controversy continued to ring loud and clear on the state’s political stage. Senior Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge told the media on Thursday, “The phone-tapping issue must be investigated immediately and action initiated against whoever is responsible. It must be established why phone-tapping was done -- for political gain, to get personal information about someone, or economic gain. We’ve heard of phone-tapping by agencies in national interest.”

Opposition leader and former coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah said, ‘’I don’t know. Let them investigate and find out who is guilty, let them take action against those responsible.’’Disqualified MLA Adagur H Vishwanath said, “The intelligence department, which is equipped with the wherewithal to tap phones, was with former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, how can he say he doesn’t know?’’

Vishwanath had earlier alleged at a press meet that Kumaraswamy had tapped phones of important leaders, like Siddaramaiah and opposition leader BS Yediyurappa. Vishwananth, one of the MLAs who resigned, bringing down the Kumaraswamy government, said that he, along with 16 other MLAs, resigned because their phones had been tapped.