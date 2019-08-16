Phone tapping controversy: Inquiry a double-edged sword

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Will the interim inquiry report on the controversial audio tape be given a silent burial? “It is a tricky situation for the police. They routinely tap some phones and intercept calls for intelligence purposes. It is not clear whether phones of some officers and politicians, which were not meant to be tapped, were illegally wired into the surveillance network. An investigation into the audio file will expose sensitive data, which once out in the public domain, may be exploited,” said an officer, on condition of anonymity.

He added that there was no clarity on the kind of inquiry or action to be taken in phone-tapping and leakage of information, though it amounted to violation of the Indian Telegraph Act and Information Technology (IT) Act.

“While many politicians, IPS and IAS officers, who fear their phones may have allegedly been tapped, would want further investigation, and that action be taken against those behind it.” he added further.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had on Wednesday said he would consult the chief secretary on the matter.

Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil had on August 12 submitted the interim report on the controversial audio tape to DG & IGP Neelamani N Raju.