The tricolour for ‘new’ J&K is made in Hubballi

This Independence Day has been special for the flag-makers of Hubballi.

Published: 16th August 2019 05:35 AM

Employees printing a flag at the Bengeri flag making unit in Hubballi | D Hemanth

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: This Independence Day has been special for the flag-makers of Hubballi. It was a moment of joy and pride for the employees of the national flag-making unit as the tricolour, manufactured here, was hoisted in Jammu and Kashmir. It assumes significance as J&K celebrated the 73rd Independence Day under enhanced security after the abrogation of Article 370 and the state declared a Union Territory.

The national flag-making unit at Bengeri, Hubballi, is BIS-certified. The unit is run by Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha where 90% of its employees are women.

“It’s a proud feeling that the all eyes were on the flag made in our unit. Orders to manufacture the flags this year have gone up. Besides J&K, states like Haryana and Madhya Pradesh also placed more orders,” said an official from the Sangha.

“We procure our raw material from Bagalkot district. At Bengeri unit the flags are stitched as per the standards of the Indian National Flag Code. The Bengeri flags adorn the tops of the government buildings across India, the Parliament building and Red Fort in New Delhi,” the official said.Annapoorna Koti, manager at the flag making unit, said that after the government made it compulsory to use khadi flags, the production in the unit increased in the recent years.

“In a year we make about 2.5 lakh flags of various sizes. The flags made here are supplied to khadi bhandars across the country. These flags used by state governments and embassies in New Delhi and abroad are procured from the khadi unit in New Delhi which gets its supplies from the Hubballi unit,” she explained.

However, amidst all the joy comes a matter of concern for the Sangha. An official said that the Sangha has raised objection with the local administration as several organisations, airports and railway stations have been are using non-khadi flags — silk and terrycot ones — an offence under the flag code.

