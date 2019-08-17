Home States Karnataka

Fear of snakes and shocks still keep people away from home

Till Thursday, most residents were busy drying their household items which got wet during the flood.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Devi Nagar spend time outside their homes

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: IT’S been more than a week since the flooded Unkal lake inundated several residential areas of Hubballi. Though the water has receded now, residents are still not ready to move to their houses, fearing snakes, insects and most importantly getting electric shocks. The floods had wreaked havoc in Devi Nagar, Lingaraj Nagar, Ghamanghatti Road, Vidya Nagar and Kumarvyasa Nagar among other areas.

Till Thursday, most residents were busy drying their household items which got wet during the flood. And now, they are in fear of snakes and insects, which have entered their houses. Some people are also complaining of getting electric shocks from switchboards and wires. When the Unkal lake overflowed, water gushed into nearby areas and inundated around 150 houses. “Last week, most of the nights we spent outside our houses, and even now we are scared to sleep inside as many rooms are still filled with floodwater,” said Ravi Patil of Devi Nagar. “The flood has brought heaps of garbage into our houses, besides snakes and other insects. The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation has been informed about the issue and its response is awaited. Some house are still waterlogged while some others are slushy.

As many people are complaining of getting shocks while touching electronic items, we are planning to request HESCOM officials to rectify the problem,” said another resident. HDMC officials said all the complaints received at the control room are being attended. “Officials are visiting areas based on complaints received. We are aware of the areas, which were affected due to flooding of Unkal lake, and are looking to their problems.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hubbali Karnataka floods
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp