Fear of snakes and shocks still keep people away from home

HUBBALLI: IT’S been more than a week since the flooded Unkal lake inundated several residential areas of Hubballi. Though the water has receded now, residents are still not ready to move to their houses, fearing snakes, insects and most importantly getting electric shocks. The floods had wreaked havoc in Devi Nagar, Lingaraj Nagar, Ghamanghatti Road, Vidya Nagar and Kumarvyasa Nagar among other areas.

Till Thursday, most residents were busy drying their household items which got wet during the flood. And now, they are in fear of snakes and insects, which have entered their houses. Some people are also complaining of getting electric shocks from switchboards and wires. When the Unkal lake overflowed, water gushed into nearby areas and inundated around 150 houses. “Last week, most of the nights we spent outside our houses, and even now we are scared to sleep inside as many rooms are still filled with floodwater,” said Ravi Patil of Devi Nagar. “The flood has brought heaps of garbage into our houses, besides snakes and other insects. The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation has been informed about the issue and its response is awaited. Some house are still waterlogged while some others are slushy.

As many people are complaining of getting shocks while touching electronic items, we are planning to request HESCOM officials to rectify the problem,” said another resident. HDMC officials said all the complaints received at the control room are being attended. “Officials are visiting areas based on complaints received. We are aware of the areas, which were affected due to flooding of Unkal lake, and are looking to their problems.”