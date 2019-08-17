Heavy vehicles banned on Agumbe Ghat road

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The district administration has banned movement of heavy vehicles (above 12 tonnes) on the Agumbe Ghat road following damage due to heavy rains. Deputy Commissioner KB Sivakumar issued an order to this effect on Friday. In the order, Sivakumar stated that NH 169A has been damaged due to heavy rains.

The DC also said only minibuses, jeeps, vans and cars will be allowed in the ghat till monsoon is over. Sivakumar issued the order following the National Highway Authority of India, in its letter to the DC on July 3, seeking a ban on heavy vehicles on the road. Meanwhile, activists too have been urging the DC to ban heavy vehicles as these have been damaging the road. Agumbe Ghat road is always prone to damages during heavy rain due to landslides.