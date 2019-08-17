Home States Karnataka

Heavy vehicles banned on Agumbe Ghat road

The DC also said only mini buses, jeeps, vans and cars will be allowed in the ghat till monsoon is over.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The district administration has banned movement of heavy vehicles (above 12 tonnes) on the Agumbe Ghat road following damage due to heavy rains. Deputy Commissioner KB Sivakumar issued an order to this effect on Friday. In the order, Sivakumar stated that NH 169A has been damaged due to heavy rains.

The DC also said only minibuses, jeeps, vans and cars will be allowed in the ghat till monsoon is over. Sivakumar issued the order following the National Highway Authority of India, in its letter to the DC on July 3, seeking a ban on heavy vehicles on the road. Meanwhile, activists too have been urging the DC to ban heavy vehicles as these have been damaging the road. Agumbe Ghat road is always prone to damages during heavy rain due to landslides.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
landslides Karnataka floods Agumbe Ghat
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp