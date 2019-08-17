Karnataka Congress hits out at Centre over flood relief

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Congress leaders on Friday lashed out at the centre for not helping flood-hit victims. The leaders also warned the chief minister of launching a protest if the state government cuts funds from welfare programmes that were started by the previous government.

G Parameshwara, Dinesh Gundu Rao and former MP VS Ugrappa accused the central government of not helping flood-hit people in the state. The chief minister, however, stated that the Centre had responded to the state government’s request and assured of providing all help.

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said it is not right to cut funds for welfare programmes to mobilise funds to PM Krishi Samman Yojna. The state has announced an additional Rs 4,000 for farmers under the PM Krishi Samman Yojna.

“Many poor families depend on the Anna Bhagya scheme. The state must get additional funds from the Centre,” he said.