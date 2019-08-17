Karnataka on high alert over terror threat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU, KARWAR, MANGALURU: The state police and central agencies in Karnataka have been put on high alert following inputs from central intelligence agencies about a possible terror attack, specially targeting the state capital Bengaluru and coastal regions.

In Mangaluru, the Kadri police picked up eight people for questioning from a lodge and seized their vehicle. While sources said those detained hail from Madikeri and Kerala, Mangaluru police commissioner P S Harsha refused to divulge any further details.

The INS Kadamba Naval Base at Karwar, Indian Coast Guard, Uttara Kannada district police and Coastal Security Police have tightened security in the coastal region, while Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has issued orders to his subordinates to beef up security at all vital installations in the city including iconic installations, Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, High Court, railway stations, Bengaluru Metro, BMTC, KSRTC bus stations, schools, malls, five-star hotels and other locations with high footfalls. Security at the Kempegowda International Airport, railway stations and bus stations has been strengthened till further orders from the Centre, he added.

Besides, Bhaskar Rao has also ordered posting of pickets, ensuring all CCTvs are working in their respective areas, high level of police presence and continuous visibility, verifying antecedents of suspected persons and vehicles while unattended baggage and suspicious vehicles are to be seized. He has also directed private security persons to be sensitised at the police station level.

“All officers should be continuously available on rounds at important places in their areas. Officers on night round should check all vehicles at borders and detain suspicious vehicles. Paying guest accommodations, service apartments, accommodations near religious places should also be checked and there must be area domination from beat level to division level. Checkposts should be set up at important places and three City Armed Reserve platoons should be provided to each division,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao’sthe memo stated.

Sources said the alert has been issued following recent developments including abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu & Kashmir. “The alert has been there since last 2-3 days. Not only Karnataka, the alert has been issued to entire south India,” an official of a central intelligence agency said.

The police, however, are tight-lipped about security being heightened to such an unprecedented level in the city. Sources, on condition of anonymity, told The New Indian Express that vigilance has been escalated to an all-time high in the recent past. “There can be a reaction anywhere to the developments in Kashmir. The police cannot be found wanting. For the first time, sky sentries were deployed at high-rise buildings around the Manekshaw Parade ground where Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa addressed the Independence Day gathering. No one was allowed to take selfies with the VIPs during the Independence Day parade, as is the practice,” said an officer.

In Karwar, a naval officer said high alert has been declared and the Indian Navy has tightened security, and patrolling has been increased. But he too refused to comment further on the issue.

Meanwhile, Uttara Kannada district Deputy Commisioner Harish Kumar K has asked the fisheries department to be on high alert and to check each and every boat that comes near fishing ports in the district. During the monsoon, vessels from neighbouring districts and states used to come near the fishing port due to bad weather in the sea.

According to sources, there are five fishing boats from neighbouring Kerala and Goa which are anchored off Karwar coast due to bad weather. The local fishermen were alerted and they were asked to inform the authorities about any suspected men or boats in any port. All ports and naval installations are also on high alert.

Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil too said local communities living near the coast have been asked to alert the authorities about any suspicious activity.Confirming that a high alert was sounded across Karnataka, a senior official in the state intelligence wing said the orders were issued keeping in mind the developments at the national level and security scenario in the state.