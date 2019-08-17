Home States Karnataka

Landslides mar safe ride on Shiradi Ghat road

Journey on the Shiradi stretch between Bengaluru- Mangaluru continues to remain unsafe with recurrence of landslides in the wake of heavy rains in the region.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sand bags placed as a temporary measure on the Shiradi Ghat stretch | EXPRESS

By B R Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: Journey on the Shiradi stretch between Bengaluru- Mangaluru continues to remain unsafe with recurrence of landslides in the wake of heavy rains in the region. However, the density of vehicles has increased on NH-7 after ban in movement of vehicles on Charmadi ghat, an alternate stretch to reach the Costal region of the state. District administration of Hassan and Uttara Kannada banned movement of heavy vehicles during night as a precautionary measure immediately after landslide occurred in two different places in Yettinahalla a week ago.

Only light motor vehicles are allowed to ply on the stretch. The vehicle movement was disrupted three times in the last 15 days while the police had a tough time to clear the traffic pile up. Earlier, the stretch was closed for nearly seven months following works on the safety walls of the either side of the stretch between Donigal and Gundya while constructing the new concrete stretch one-and-a-half years ago. The traffic was diverted via Charmadi, Agumbe and Madikeri.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had spent nearly `150 crore for concreting the stretch. “Landslides can occur any movement in case of heavy rains. Thousands of sand bags place on the either side of the stretch at deep curves is just a stop gap arrangement. The NHAI authorities must come up with a permanent solution to landslide issue,” Umesh, an environmentalist said.

