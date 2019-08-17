Home States Karnataka

Man donates house-warming lunch expenses to flood victims

Shekhar, a flower decorator in Bengaluru took three years to construct his dream house in Gangondanahalli off Magadi Road.

Published: 17th August 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Shekhar, a flower decorator in Bengaluru

Shekhar, a flower decorator in Bengaluru.

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shekhar, a flower decorator in Bengaluru took three years to construct his dream house in Gangondanahalli off Magadi Road. In wake of the flood situation in the state, Shekhar decided to cancel his house warming ceremony and instead send that money to flood-hit regions.

The thirty-five-year-old runs a flower decorating business at Chandralayout. Like any middle-class person, Shekar too dreamt of constructing his own house. It took almost three years for Shekhar to complete his house ‘Bhagyamma’, he built it with the help of some savings and a loan. Keeping in mind auspicious timings, August 24 was selected for the house warming ceremony. Shekar said he wanted to invite around 200 people for the house warming feast.

“I had finalised the menu and caterer for lunch. He had quoted Rs 100 per head. I decided to use that money to buy grains, groceries and other essentials for the flood-affected people. I gave Rs 20,000 to one of the relief material collecting centre’s in Bengaluru,’’ he added. Shekhar is also appealing to his friends and relatives to gift him for the new house by sending grains, groceries, or even money to rain-affected regions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flood victims Karnataka
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp