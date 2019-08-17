Man donates house-warming lunch expenses to flood victims

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shekhar, a flower decorator in Bengaluru took three years to construct his dream house in Gangondanahalli off Magadi Road. In wake of the flood situation in the state, Shekhar decided to cancel his house warming ceremony and instead send that money to flood-hit regions.

The thirty-five-year-old runs a flower decorating business at Chandralayout. Like any middle-class person, Shekar too dreamt of constructing his own house. It took almost three years for Shekhar to complete his house ‘Bhagyamma’, he built it with the help of some savings and a loan. Keeping in mind auspicious timings, August 24 was selected for the house warming ceremony. Shekar said he wanted to invite around 200 people for the house warming feast.

“I had finalised the menu and caterer for lunch. He had quoted Rs 100 per head. I decided to use that money to buy grains, groceries and other essentials for the flood-affected people. I gave Rs 20,000 to one of the relief material collecting centre’s in Bengaluru,’’ he added. Shekhar is also appealing to his friends and relatives to gift him for the new house by sending grains, groceries, or even money to rain-affected regions.