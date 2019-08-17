Only layouts to be renamed, not villages: BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After facing criticism from flood-affected villagers and various political parties, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday ‘’clarified’’ that his idea of ‘renaming’ would be restricted to a layout or colony, and would not cover the village.

On Wednesday, Yediyurappa had stated that if any industrialists come forward to donate Rs 10 crore, the name of the company or business house would be kept for the village. This was criticised widely by various villagers, political leaders and even his own party members. In a damage-control measure, Yediyurappa clarified that the idea was not to rename the village, but part of the village or colony which will be named after the donor’s company.

A senior official, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that many houses, or clusters of houses, were due to flood, Officials said they have asked respective DCs to conduct a survey and submit the report.