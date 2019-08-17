Home States Karnataka

Only layouts to be renamed, not villages: BS Yediyurappa

On Wednesday, Yediyurappa had stated that if any industrialists come forward to donate Rs 10 crore, the name of the company or business house would be kept for the village.

Published: 17th August 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belagavi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After facing criticism from flood-affected villagers and various political parties, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday ‘’clarified’’ that his idea of ‘renaming’ would be restricted to a layout or colony, and would not cover the village.

On Wednesday, Yediyurappa had stated that if any industrialists come forward to donate Rs 10 crore, the name of the company or business house would be kept for the village. This was criticised widely by various villagers, political leaders and even his own party members. In a damage-control measure, Yediyurappa clarified that the idea was not to rename the village, but part of the village or colony which will be named after the donor’s company.

A senior official, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that many houses, or clusters of houses, were due to flood, Officials said they have asked respective DCs to conduct a survey and submit the report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
flood-affected villagers Karnataka floods BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp