Phone-tapping charges lead to political slugfest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a classic example of going on the offensive to protect one’s leader, C S Puttaraju of the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) did just that on Friday, seeking to divert attention from HD Kumaraswamy, who faces serious charges of phone tapping.

Puttaraju told reporters that he was harassed during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and that the phone tapping allegations were just a ploy by the BJP to defame Kumaraswamy. “Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is free to probe every complaint. He said hawala money had been used. Let that also be investigated,” Puttaraju said.

A slugfest broke out between Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and M B Patil over Shivakumar’s statement on the issue holding the ‘previous home minister’ responsible for the tapping. While Shivakumar meant the previous BJP Home Minister R Ashoka, Patil, who held the post in the Kumaraswamy government, took it to mean that he was being accused. Shivakumar however quickly clarified his statement. Patil also said that no incidence of phone tapping had come to light. “Let it be investigated within three to six months,” he said.

The BJP however, maintained its attack with Ashoka, who used Siddaramaiah and Mallikarjun Kharge’s statements calling for an investigation to his advantage. “I had said this six months back. Both Congress leaders have also agreed that it has to be investigated,” he said.