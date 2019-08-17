Transporters offer free ferrying of relief material

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Transporters have lived up to their name this calamity that ravaged the state. Several transport companies from Belagavi, Bengaluru, Hubballi and Karwar have come forward to transport relief material free of cost. A transport company based in Hubballi has rendered close to 200 free trips from Bengaluru, Belagavi and Hubballi to flood-affected villages.

The service of these transporters have become a big relief for many who were collecting relief material, but had no idea how to transport them. On many trips, the volunteers travelled along with relief material on trucks.

“When we came to know that many truckers have stopped services due to flood, we realised that the transportation of flood relief material will become a big challenge. Then we decided to render free service, thinking that it will our contribution,” said Gurudev, owner of a private roadlines.