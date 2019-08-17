Home States Karnataka

Yeddyurappa pegs flood damage in Karnataka at Rs 40k crore

During meeting with CM, Modi promises to send central team

Published: 17th August 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold talks in New Delhi on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a span of ten days, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice and, on both occasions, the flood situation in Karnataka was the primary focus of the discussions. On August 6, when Yediyurappa met the PM, incessant rains in Karnataka had started disrupting normal life. On Friday, when he made a petition to the PM seeking central assistance, the total damage due to floods was pegged at a whopping Rs 40,000 crore.

During their 45-minute conversation, the PM assured Yediyurappa of sending a central study team to Karnataka to assess the damage caused due to floods. The state government has appealed for assistance at the earliest. There was, however, no push for declaring the floods in Karnataka as a National Disaster despite the Congress pressing for it.

“Karnataka saw 279% more rain between August 3 and 10, the highest in 118 years, leading to loss of life and property,” Yediyurappa is said to have told the PM, adding that the huge quantum of water released into the Krishna river by Maharashtra stood at up to 6 lakh cusec daily. “Sixty-one deaths have been reported so far and at least 15 are still missing. Around 58,620 houses have been damaged, 4.7 lakh hectares of crops washed away, 18,000 km of roads, 650 bridges, 54,000 electric poles and transformers are severely damaged,” Modi was told.

Even as the opposition has been demanding that Modi visit the flood-affected regions and assess the situation himself, the PM has, as of now, only assured to send a central team to study the losses. 

Central assistance is expected to be announced only after the team submits its report. Apart from Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi, senior state BJP leaders R Ashoka, Jagadish Shettar and Govind Karjol were part of the meeting. Yediyurappa, who could not meet Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah the last time he visited New Delhi, is scheduled to meet him on Saturday. Formation of the Karnataka cabinet and portfolios is likely to be discussed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yeddyurappa Karnataka floods
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp