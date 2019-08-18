Home States Karnataka

Cops suspect don’s threat drove businessman to kill self, kin

Following up on the suicide of Omprakash Bhattacharya, a businessman in Mysuru, Gundulpet police are examining his call records.

death, murder, suicide

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MYSURU/CHAMARAJANAGAR: Following up on the suicide of Omprakash Bhattacharya, a businessman in Mysuru, Gundulpet police are examining his call records. The police have found that a don from Dubai allegedly threatened Omprakash, which compelled him to take the extreme step.

The incident took place on Friday, and the businessman also killed his wife, parents and children, in an alleged suicide pact. Chamarajanagar SP H D Ananda Kumar told The New Sunda Express. “He (Omprakash) had borrowed from many people, but the task ahead is to trace the particular person. We will be looking at his international calls,” he added.

On Hawala transactions doing the rounds, the SP said: “It will also be looked into during the course of investigation.” To a query on any arrests, the SP replied in negative. He, however, said: “Acting on my instructions, a police team visited Mysuru and have taken the house of Bhattacharya into possession, for further investigation.”

Cops inspect house

Gundlupet police have taken Omprakash house in Dattagalli into their possession. A police team led by circle-inspector Balakrishna visited the house on Saturday. The bodies of Omprakash, his father Nagaraj Bhattacharya, mother Hemalatha, wife Nikita and son Arya Krishna were found in an agricultural field on the outskirts of Gundlupet on Friday morning.

