Home States Karnataka

Fake notes worth Rs 3.16 crore seized, one held

The currency notes were being transported in a box in a goods vehicle when police intercepted it near Chikkahole reservoir at Attagulipura village in the afternoon.

Published: 18th August 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Fake currency notes seized by the police in Chamarajanagar on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

Chamarajanagar: The district police have landed a prize catch by seizing counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 3.16 crore on Friday. The currency notes were being transported in a box in a goods vehicle when police intercepted it near Chikkahole reservoir at Attagulipura village in the afternoon. The driver of the vehicle has been apprehended while another person travelling with him made good his escape. Superintendent of Police H D Ananda Kumar told reporters on Saturday, “It seems to be an organised racket, as the notes, all in the denomination of Rs 2,000, were found of high quality and printed in a colour photocopy machine. All the notes have same numbers.

We had received a tip-off a fortnight ago about the possibility of movement of a huge cache of duplicate currency notes from Bengaluru to Tamil Nadu through the district. Hence we were keeping a tab on the vehicles.” The SP said the driver has been identified as Karthik, while the identity of another is yet to be ascertained. Karthik of Nayaka Street at Sargur town in the taluk in Mysuru district, works at a hair saloon at Virajpet in Kodagu. He also doubles up as driver whenever somebody seeks his service.

According to the preliminary investigation, Karthik is feigning ignorance about the type of goods he was carrying in the vehicle. According to Karthik, it was only after police personnel intercepted the vehicle that he learned about the fake currency notes.

However, investigators are quizzing him, at least to know the identity of the man who was accompanying him and also his role in the illegal activity. Another fishy aspect is that the number plate of the vehicle has been changed several times, according to the plates recovered by the police. The SP said, “As such rackets threaten the foundation of economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) authorities are also kept in the loop. A separate police team has been formed to investigate further”.

The team that busted the racket included Chamarajanagar East police station SI Puttaswamy, ASI Madegowda, head constables Naga Nayaka, Shantharaju and Chandra, constables Buntappa, Ningaraju, Ashok, Venkatesh, Suresh, Mahesh and driver Mahesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fake notes
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp