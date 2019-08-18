Home States Karnataka

Five students electrocuted in Koppal while pulling down rope from flagpole, three booked

Initial reports said that the students while pulling down the rope have shaken the pole which came in contact with a live wire.

Published: 18th August 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Koppal electrocution deaths

Police at the accident site in government hostel in Koppal. (Photo | EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Koppal police have booked cases against three people including the building owner where six students died of electrocution on Sunday morning. The other two offenders include local power supply official and hostel warden.

On Sunday morning, six students who had gone to the terrace of their hostel in Bannikatti area of Koppal were electrocuted after the flagpole fell on the electric line located just next to the terrace. While five students died on the spot, the sixth victim succumbed on the way to hospital. 

Speaking with TNIE, the Koppal SP Renuka Sukumar said that its a gross violation of safety measures and the house owner should not have allowed the hostel mates to be so close to the electric wire. Similarly, the hostel warden who made the students pull down the rope is also been charged besides booking case of a local official from the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM).

Gavi Mutt pontiff interacts with hostel students who were left in shock after the incident. (Photo | Express)

A local resident said that the hostel has about 60 students and on August 15 the students had a grand independence day celebrations. “We heard some noise around the electric line. By the time people ran to the terrace the students had died and fallen on each other. One of the boys who was still alive was shifted to hospital but he too died. The hostel warden must have had some caution before sending the students towards the terrace where electric lines are located so closely,” he noted.

The deceased hail from nearby villages and the families have been informed about the incident. The deceased students have been identified as Mallikarjun, Basavraj, Devaraj, Ganesh and Kumar. Soon after the incident the police, district administration and pontiff of Gavi Mutt in Koppal rushed to the tragedy site. The pontiff consoled the other children who were in shock after the incident. 

The locals have demanded for the probe and are now questioning why did the students were sent to clean the flag post. “The warden has asked the students to get the rope from the flagpole and during which the incident has happened. The students are in fear and now returning to their hometown after the tragedy,” said a student from the hostel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koppal electrocution deaths
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp