GO issued on Rs 4,000 aid to farmers under Kisan Yojna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced his government’s decision to provide additional Rs 4,000 financial assistance to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Yojna, the state Agriculture

Department on Saturday issued an order for directly transferring cash in two equal instalments to the bank accounts of eligible farmers.

According to the GO, funds required for implementing the scheme will be drawn from the contingency fund and will be readjusted in supplementary budget allocations for 2019-20.

The Director, Agriculture Department, will be the Drawing and Disbursing Officer under the scheme and the officer can draw the funds after Finance Department issues an order.

State government’s component of Rs 4,000 will be released in two instalments of Rs 2,000 each and this will be in addition to Rs 6,000 which the eligible farmers will get from the central government in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.