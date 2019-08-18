Home States Karnataka

Heavy rainfall likely in several districts of Karnataka: IMD

Out of the 22 flood battered districts, the maximum deaths have occurred in Belagavi, where 15 people were killed. According to data, at least 14 people remain missing.

Karnataka floods, Kodagu flood

Family rescued by private rafters near Murnad in Kodagu. (Photo | EPS)

BENGALURU: Heavy rainfall is predicted during the next 24 hours at most places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka and at a few places over the north interior of the state, the IMD said on Sunday.

"Heavy rain very likely to occur during the next 24 hours at isolated places in Karnataka," the IMD said.

The districts which are expected to receive heavy rainfall are Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Ramanagara, Mysore, Mandya Tumkur and Kolar.

Rescue teams deployed in the state have rescued over seven lakh people till now, the report stated.

