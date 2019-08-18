Karnataka floods: Over 1,200 schools in Bagalkot still shut  

Mahesh M Goudar By

BAGALKOT: With over 1,200 government schools in the district either in a bad shape after the floods, or having been turned into relief camps, the district administration is comptemplating on calling off the Dasara vacation to make up for the lost time.

When the deluge struck the district, the authorities had declared holiday for all schools till August 15. But as many villages and schools are still inundated, the authorities have announced an indefinite holiday for the affected government schools.

As many as 1,298 government schools in the district have poor infrastructure or are functioning as relief centres for the flood-affected, making it difficult to resume academic activities. This has affected the schooling of more than 10,000 primary, higher primary and high school students.

The infrastructure loss is estimated at over Rs 5 crore as many schools have completely collapsed.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Deputy Director of Department of Public Instruction B H Gonal said, “The schools in the flood-affected areas will remain closed till temporary relief centres are constructed. Till such time, people will remain in the schools that are designated as relief centres. We cannot say when the schools will reopen as many schools have completely lost all infrastructure due to the severe flooding. It may take a day or week or even a month to revive them.”

“Once the schools reopen, we will have classes even on weekends and other official holidays,” Gonal added.