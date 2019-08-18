Home States Karnataka

NGOs, animal lovers do their bit for flood-hit areas in Karnataka

Pavan and his friends from Bengaluru spent a week travelling to Mudhol in Bagalkote, Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru and several places in Belagavi to help animals affected by the floods.

Published: 18th August 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Animal lovers tending to a calf in a flood-hit district. | Express Photo Services

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While most individuals and organisations are sending flood relief materials to affected people in North Karnataka, a few NGOs and animal lovers are working to help stray animals and livestock. 

Pavan and his friends from Bengaluru spent a week travelling to Mudhol in Bagalkote, Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru and several places in Belagavi to help animals affected by the floods.

“While we are not doctors, we are trained in giving first-aid to animals. We co-ordinated with nodal officers on the field and visited houses where animals had been left behind,” said Pavan, adding, “We also taught people how to feed baby animals.” Pavan said he is looking for more volunteers and funds to make a second trip to affected areas.

Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA) a Bengaluru-based NGO, also sent a team of veterinarians to flood-hit areas, co-ordinating with Animal Husbandry Department officials on ground. 

“We treated more cattle in villages in Belagavi. They were taken from inundated places to gaushalas, where they were treated for dehydration and their wounds cleaned. This is necessary to counter shock caused by the disaster,” said Suparna Ganguly, founder and trustee at CUPA. 

Animal lovers who went on field said several dogs and other smaller domestic animals could not be saved, and that it was easier to rescue larger animals.

Hubballi-based Hemanth Byatroy, who works with Humane Society International (HSI), went along with his team to Dharwad, Gadag, Belagavi, and Bagalkote. 

“We asked veterinarians on ground what materials they were running short of, which we took with us. We visited the districts and managed to feed 6,615 cows and buffaloes, and distributed medicines to 12 locations,” said Hemanth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
flood-hit areas Karnataka NGOs Animal lovers Karnataka Floods Flood Fury
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp