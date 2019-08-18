Home States Karnataka

No plan to drop pro-people schemes: CM Yediyurappa

State Congress leaders warn of protests if government decides to cut funds for welfare programmes
 

Published: 18th August 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said his government has no plans to stop any of the pro-people schemes like Anna Bhagya.  State Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had warned the CM of protests within and outside the state legislature, if the government cuts funds for welfare programmes.

“Our government is pro-people. I have already signed the file to release grants to continue Anna Bhagya scheme,” the CM stated responding to the Congress leaders’ charge that the government is contemplating to cut funds for welfare schemes to mobilize resources for PM Kisan Samman Yojna.

Earlier in the day, speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said if the government reduced the quantity of rice given under Anna Bhagya scheme from 7kg to 5kg, the Congress will protest against such a decision. “We have to hit the streets as the government’s move will impact a large number of poor people who depend on the scheme,”  the former CM said. The scheme was started in the state when Siddaramaiah was the CM and it was continued by the Congress-JDS coalition government.
Siddaramaiah said the state government has to release funds for Indira Canteens to ensure that good quality food is served to people at subsidised price. “The government is not giving funds to Indira Canteens and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) has been asked to fund the canteens in the city,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said he is visiting the flood-hit North Karnataka region from Monday.  The former CM, who represents Badami assembly segment in North Karnataka, had come under fire for not visiting the constituency when people were affected by heavy rains and floods. He accused the central government of not releasing funds for taking up relief works.

The CM, however, rubbished the allegation on the state not getting any financial assistance from the central government to tackle the flood situation. “It is a baseless allegation. The Centre has responded to our request and the PM is sending a team to assess the situation. We are confident of getting assistance from the central government,” the CM said in New Delhi.

