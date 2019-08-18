Home States Karnataka

Tough case? Cops to get quick guide soon

What can a cop investigating a high-profile case do when he hits a dead end? Well, he may now have something to fall back on.

Published: 18th August 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: What can a cop investigating a high-profile case do when he hits a dead end? Well, he may now have something to fall back on. A ready-reckoner based on the Gauri Lankesh assassination case will soon be prepared and handed over to Karnataka State Police Training Academy. This will help young officers and personnel understand how to solve a ‘blind case’.

Speaking to TNSE, Deputy Commissioner of Police Whitefield M N Anucheth, the chief investigating officer of the Special Investigating Team constituted to crack the Gauri Lankesh case, confirmed that a case study is being prepared.

“When we began investigating the case, there was not a single clue — no motive, no evidence. But we probed it so meticulously that the case was not only solved, we have also made sure that we used the best of technology available to provide scientific evidence in court,” said Anucheth.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead in front of her house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on September 5, 2017 by two bike-borne men. A special police team was constituted under IGP Bijay Kumar Singh and Anucheth with more than 200 officers.

A core team of 40 personnel was formed with four sub-teams, each headed by a DySP.

Anucheth said that when youngsters in the police academy are trained to handle some complicated cases, it is important to dissect the case step by step. The ready-reckoner will explain this.

For instance, in the Gauri case, the team looked at four different angles — personal enmity within family or friends circle; Left-wing extremism, due to her work in rehabilitation and surrender of Naxalites; professional enmity; and right-wing extremism, due to her views on Hindutva and fundamentalist organisations.  

Anucheth explained that in cases like these, it’s important to not only arrest people but get scientific evidence so that the case becomes stronger.

“Our senior B K Singh brought in sophisticated technology wherein we scanned through 1.5 crore mobile phone numbers, 200 terabytes of CCTV footage were obtained from around major roads and, for the first time, forensic gait analysis was conducted to nail the main accused."

All this and much more will be put into the ready reckoner which Anucheth will start to work on from this week.

“Our team solved three murders with one case. We not only found the killers of Gauri but also managed to crack the Kalburgi and Dhabolkar murder cases which Maharashtra police couldn’t solve,” he added.

The case study will take about two months to complete, he explained. 

This will help police academy students understand not only how to solve cases, but also present it in court. 

The case study will first be submitted to the DG&IGP and later it will be sent to a state police training academy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp