After floods, now health hazards await victims in Karnataka 

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even as the floods recede in hundreds of villages in 80 taluks of the state, the situation in most of the flood-ravaged villages is not conducive for the people’s return. The stench of disaster — damaged houses, rotting crops, animal carcasses, inundated temple sheds — is proving a deterrent for the thousands of flood victims who want to get back home.

The resettlement of people in these areas seems extremely arduous. While the state government is grappling with the crisis and working out several alternatives to herd lakhs of families back home, villagers in the worst-hit areas fear the outbreak of epidemics due to the flotsam left behind by the floods, dead animals and dying crops.

“We have already swung into action in most of the affected villages to clean up the surroundings. Efforts are being made to bury carcasses, and within the next few days, the local administration wants to get the villagers to move back to their homes,’’ said Belagavi Deputy Commissioner SB Bommanahalli.

The government is releasing `2 crore to every Zilla Panchayat immediately to clean the villages, and `25 lakh to every urban local body. Several teams of health officials are posted in the affected taluks and cleaning work is going on at a brisk pace. He added that DCs of the affected districts are holding video-conferences with field-level officials to monitor the ongoing work. The DCs and CEO of ZPs are visiting gruel centres to take stock of the situation, to ensure that those affected are comfortable.

According to sources, more than 1.5 lakh affected people are still staying in 493 gruel centres and waiting with fingers crossed to clean their houses and fields. Teams of the health department have initiated measures to avoid outbreak of epidemics.

Bleaching powder to clean polluted wells

Belagavi: Belagavi South MLA Abhay Patil continued extending help to people in flood-affected areas

by distributing bleaching powder to around 4,000 houses in Belagavi on Sunday. Patil said floods have polluted more than 1,200-1,500 wells, due to which he distributed potassium permanganate to purify the wells and bleaching powder to keep the premises clean. Patil said that floods and heavy rains damaged nearly 2,500 houses and water entered more than 9,875 houses. The work to provide aid will begin from Tuesday, said Patil. He said, “I will leave no stone unturned so such situations do not arise in future.” Patil said that people of his constituency, the NGOs and self-help groups have helped a lot during this crisis situation. The BJP Dakshin Belagavi workers and their family members worked tirelessly, being instrumental in getting JCBs, water pumps, generators and food to the needy. The situation is normalising, Patil assured.