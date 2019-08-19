Karnataka floods: Sugarcane farmers brace for big losses

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Sugarcane growers in Belagavi district have suffered huge losses due to heavy rains and flooding. According to preliminary observations, there has been a loss of 40 lakh tonnes of sugarcane in Belagavi.

This year, sugarcane growers have grown sugarcane in 2.36 lakh hectares. About 50 tonnes of sugarcane is harvested in one acre of land, which means a loss of about 40 lakh tonne sugarcane in the district.

Many farmers had taken loans from banks and cooperative societies, and were planning to repay it after harvesting the crops.

Jilani Mokashi, joint director, Agriculture Department, said “A joint survey of crop loss by Revenue and Agriculture departments will be held and a report will be submitted to the state government.”