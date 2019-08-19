Home States Karnataka

‘My son came home last week, now he’s no more’

We are taking our children back, says a parent of hosteller

Published: 19th August 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

KOPPAL: “Now, I can only curse myself for sending my son to the hostel. He was at home celebrating the festival and went back to the hostel a few days ago. Today morning, I received a call from the hostel stating that my son is no more,” said an angry parent at the Koppal district hospital, even as the police were taking bodies of five deceased boys for postmortem.

Parents, relatives and general public gathered on the hospital premises were in tears seeing bodies of five boys. Many parents could not hold back their tears and anger. They accused the hostel staff of being negligent towards the safety of children staying there.  

Nagappa Hadapada, parent of deceased Devaraj, said his son was intelligent and had dreams of studying further. “My son was studying in class 9. We were dreaming about our son scoring good marks in examinations. But now we realise that he is no more. We are unable to believe our eyes and ears,” he said.
Many parents questioned the hostel staff on why the students were allowed to go so close to the electric wire. “There are dos and dont’s and the staff must have been alert about children. It’s the mistake of hostel staff and they must be punished,” said another parent.

Soon after the incident, several parents from nearby villages came to the hostel and took back their wards. By Sunday evening, most rooms of the hostel were emptied. A hostel official said the students and parents are in a state of shock and hence, the officials did not stop them from leaving the hostel. “We hope they will return to the hostel and their school soon. Meanwhile, safety measures will be taken at the hostel soon,” he said.

“There were about 60 children staying at the hostel, most were known to each other and are in a state of shock. We are taking our children back home for some days,” said a parent.

Two in custody, building owner missing
Koppal police have already secured custody of hostel warden and a section officer of GESCOM. The arrests are expected to be registered by Monday. The building owner has gone missing after the incident and efforts are being made to nab him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp