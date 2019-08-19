Home States Karnataka

Who will make it to Karnataka cabinet on Tuesday?

Many hope that the choice will be fair, unlike in 2008, when Yediyurappa’s writ ran supreme and the entire team was mostly his own choice.

Published: 19th August 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While it is known that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will induct a team of cabinet ministers on Tuesday, it is still not known who will finally make it to the list. With the entire exercise turning into a suspense drama, practically half of the 105 BJP members and independent MLA H Nagesh are optimistic that they will make it to the final list. Many hope that the choice will be fair, unlike in 2008, when Yediyurappa’s writ ran supreme and the entire team was mostly his own choice. Unlike 2008, when Yediyurappa’s main rival, Ananth Kumar, was challenging him, this time the supremely powerful central leadership has ‘checkmated’ many of Yediyurappa’s favourites.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Cabinet to have blend of caste, region quota

It may be recalled that in 2008, powerful leaders like Jagadish Shettar were made ministers and KS Eshwarappa was initially kept out and given party responsibilities, because of their equations with BS Yediyurappa. Such incidents are not likely to happen this time, sources said.

BJP sources said that party president Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda and organising-general secretary BL Santosh have gone through each one of the names proposed and made the final list, whose details are not known. Information is that it will not be a 34-member cabinet but a smaller one with not more than 18-20 members. One senior BJP leaders explained the dilemma, saying, “I don’t think even Yediyurappa knows who is in and who is not.’’   

Sources said the one who finally makes it to the list will be “discreetly” informed by way of a call on Monday or Tuesday to come prepared for the swearing-in. Everyone understands they have to keep it a secret. Because the party has been extra cautious about dissension. They don’t want any dissent or rebellion, which will come to the fore only when the members are sworn in.  

Each of the major districts and castes that have supported the BJP are expected to be represented in the cabinet.’’   

ALSO READ | Yediyurappa gets green signal from Shah to expand cabinet 

Meanwhile, expectant senior leaders have informed their supporters to turn up at the swearing-in, which is expected to be on Tuesday. Both the leaders and cadre know that it has to be kept secret, because the party is very cautious about dissent, and don’t want a rebellion to break out early, considering the wafer-thin majority the party enjoys.

“The final choices will be made region and caste wise, as is the unsaid norm. Each of the major districts and castes that have supported the BJP are expected to be represented in the cabinet,’’ said a source.    With a little more than 24 hours to go before the BJP ministry is sworn in, the guessing game continues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Yediyurappa cabinet BJP Karnataka Yediyurappa Karnataka BJP H Nagesh
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp