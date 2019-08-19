Who will make it to Karnataka cabinet on Tuesday?

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While it is known that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will induct a team of cabinet ministers on Tuesday, it is still not known who will finally make it to the list. With the entire exercise turning into a suspense drama, practically half of the 105 BJP members and independent MLA H Nagesh are optimistic that they will make it to the final list. Many hope that the choice will be fair, unlike in 2008, when Yediyurappa’s writ ran supreme and the entire team was mostly his own choice. Unlike 2008, when Yediyurappa’s main rival, Ananth Kumar, was challenging him, this time the supremely powerful central leadership has ‘checkmated’ many of Yediyurappa’s favourites.

It may be recalled that in 2008, powerful leaders like Jagadish Shettar were made ministers and KS Eshwarappa was initially kept out and given party responsibilities, because of their equations with BS Yediyurappa. Such incidents are not likely to happen this time, sources said.

BJP sources said that party president Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda and organising-general secretary BL Santosh have gone through each one of the names proposed and made the final list, whose details are not known. Information is that it will not be a 34-member cabinet but a smaller one with not more than 18-20 members. One senior BJP leaders explained the dilemma, saying, “I don’t think even Yediyurappa knows who is in and who is not.’’

Sources said the one who finally makes it to the list will be “discreetly” informed by way of a call on Monday or Tuesday to come prepared for the swearing-in. Everyone understands they have to keep it a secret. Because the party has been extra cautious about dissension. They don’t want any dissent or rebellion, which will come to the fore only when the members are sworn in.

Each of the major districts and castes that have supported the BJP are expected to be represented in the cabinet.’’

Meanwhile, expectant senior leaders have informed their supporters to turn up at the swearing-in, which is expected to be on Tuesday. Both the leaders and cadre know that it has to be kept secret, because the party is very cautious about dissent, and don’t want a rebellion to break out early, considering the wafer-thin majority the party enjoys.

“The final choices will be made region and caste wise, as is the unsaid norm. Each of the major districts and castes that have supported the BJP are expected to be represented in the cabinet,’’ said a source. With a little more than 24 hours to go before the BJP ministry is sworn in, the guessing game continues.