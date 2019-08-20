 Belagavi police to probe video of ‘naked girl’ riding bike

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Belagavi police are investigating a video in which a girl is purportedly seen riding a bike naked. “A case will be booked if anybody comes forward to lodge a complaint. Otherwise, a suo motu case will be registered,” said Police Commissioner B S Lokesh Kumar.

Speaking to reporters, he said,”It has been eight days since the video went viral on social media. But it is not yet clear whether this incident happened in Belagavi or not. We are investigating this.” He continued, “In the viral video, there is another person with the girl and some other people, who were in a car and on a bike. After the person with the girl got down from the bike, the girl rode alone,” he said.

Although it is being discussed online that this incident happened on Club Road in the city, there is no clue in the video to ascertain that this happened in Belagavi. “The video might be from another city. We will follow the thread... A case will be booked against the girl if the incident occurred here,” he said.