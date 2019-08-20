Home States Karnataka

Arrest of Kannada activists sparks row

The arrest of six pro-Kannada activists for removing a Hindi board kickstarts a slugfest in political circles

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An incident in which some activists removed a Hindi board put up by some members of the Jain community outside a prayer hall on Infantry Road has resulted in a major political slugfest in the state, with the Congress, JDS and BJP jumping into the middle of the controversy. The incident led to the arrest of six Kannada activists by the Commercial Street police station. A police officer said, “The incident occurred on August 16 and community leaders approached the police the next day.  Harish Gowda and five of his associates, members of a pro-Kannada organisation, were arrested and handed over to judicial custody.” 

But this action led to the Congress and JDS slamming the government for taking action against pro-Kannada activists. BJP MP for Bangalore South, Tejasvi Surya however defended the Jain community youth. In a tweet, Surya said, “Deeply hurt over attack on our Jain brothers in Bengaluru over Hindi on a banner of a temple by few rowdy elements. They however never question the use of Urdu in Bengaluru. Assaulting peaceful Jains who contribute to Karnataka brings infamy to genuine Kannada lovers and  activists.’’

Later he also mentioned “Many great poets like Pampa, Ponna and Ranna known as Ratnatraya or three gems of Kannada literature were Jains. Very beginning of Kannada literature is Jaina Yuga. Therefore, I urge today’s young Jains in Karnataka to learn this history and also use Kannada in their communications.” 

Former CM Siddaramiah in his tweet said that the state, by giving the incident a religious and political colour, was trying to cut the freedom of  Kannada activists. He condemned the incident and said that the Government should release these activists and respect the sentiment of people who work for Kannada and culture. The six have been booked under IPC 153A and IPC section 427. They are yet to get bail. 

Even the JDS from its official handle raised concerns against the arrest. “It’s unfortunate that the BJP is giving a religious touch to this incident where activists demanded Kannada posters,’’ it said. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, reacting to the incident said, “Our government is committed to safeguard the interests of every Kannadiga. Action was taken against activists who created ruckus as per the law and it has nothing to do with Kannada activists. I am  pro-farmer as much as I am a pro-Kannadiga.’’Meanwhile, netizens started #ReleaseKannadaActivists.

Niyath 
Gowda: The Kannada activists should be released they are not terrorist.. they are proud Kannadigas ... No MP greater then our language.
Thoufiq: 
The guy who could not even stand on behalf of kannadigas is talking about poets. Does he have the moral rights to represent karnataka
Nagesh: 
Dear @BSYBJP, please #
Release KannadaActivists. Bengaluru MP’s must work to improve infra, standard of living, environmental sustainability & uphold state’s rights in parliament Instead inciting hate & neglecting state’s people is the agenda! 

