CBI to probe illegal phone-tapping, GO issued

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced his decision to hand over the illegal phone-tapping case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the state government issued the order on Monday. The central agency will probe illegal phone-tapping since August 1, 2018, when the coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy was in power. The coalition government was in power for 14 months.

“Enquiry and investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into all illegal/unauthorized/ unwanted interceptions of telephones of political leaders belonging to ruling party and opposition parties as well as their associates, relatives and also government servants from August 1, 2018, till the date of this order,” the GO issued on Monday stated.

The CBI will also identify and investigate persons involved in connection with illegal phone-tapping. Cyber crime police in Bengaluru, who were probing it, were directed to hand over data, information and records, as and when required by the CBI, and to cooperate with the probe.Illegal phone-tapping came to light after an audio conversation, purportedly between a senior IPS officer lobbying for the Bengaluru city police commissioner’s post, and a person claiming to be close to a senior Congress leaders in New Delhi, was leaked to the media recently. An initial probe had revealed that phones of nearly 300 people, including politicians, senior officers and journalists, were tapped on directions from the Congress-JDS coalition government headed by Kumaraswamy.

The former CM, however, had rubbished the charge. “It has come to the notice of the government that there are apprehensions that phones of several ruling and opposition leaders, their relatives and other government officials have been intercepted in an illegal manner,” the government order stated.

The government also expressed concern that crucial and personal information of many senior leaders and government officials might have been leaked, which is likely to infringe their right to privacy.According to sources in the Congress, phones of many leaders were tapped during bypolls to Mandya, Shivamogga and Ballari Lok Sabha constituencies in 2018.

Shah behind CBI probe: Siddaramaiah

Hubballi: After the state’s decision to hand over the probe into the alleged phone tapping case to the CBI, Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah accused CM B S Yediyurappa of doing so on the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He lashed out at Yediyurappa and questioned the motive behind ordering a CBI probe. “If the intention was good, he could have asked the CID to probe or constituted a special investigation team. The earlier BJP government had no faith in the CBI. Suddenly they have gained faith,” he said. However, he did not oppose the CBI probe but pointed out that it should not be used for witch-hunting.

Cong, BJP joined hands to ruin JDS: Revanna

Hassan: Taking objection to the CBI probe into the alleged phone tapping under H D Kumaraswamy’s government, former minister H D Revanna on Monday accused Congress and BJP leaders of joining hands to “finish off” JDS leaders. Addressing a press conference here, he said that his family is not afraid of any kind of probe. “BSY has started revenge politics from day one after he assumed office,” he said. Coming down heavily on JDS disqualified MLAs A H Vishvanath and Narayanagowda, Revanna said that they have no right to criticise Kumaraswamy.