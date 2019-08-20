Deve Gowda defends HDK, says BJP not behind probe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS national president HD Deve Gowda rushed to his son, former CM H D Kumaraswamy’s defence on the issue of a CBI probe into the phone-tapping controversy. Asked if this was the “politics of vengeance”, he said, “The Union government and central BJP leadership are not behind Yediyurappa’s decision to order a CBI probe into phone-tapping.’’ He said it was only coincidental that Yediyurappa had drawn up the order on Sunday morning, a day after he returned from New Delhi.

It may be recalled that Yediyurappa had met central leaders to discuss issues related to the floods and the formation of his cabinet. Deve Gowda said the central government has enough issues of its own to handle, to be concerned about phone-tapping.

“Flood relief, not phone-tapping, need to be the focus of the hour,’’ Gowda said, at a press meet on Monday. He said parties should concentrate on emergency issues facing the state, instead of seeking to tarnish each other. A section of the media is trying to highlight this issue as if it is being done for the first time, he added.

Gowda has, for the first time, come out in defence of Kumaraswamy, saying, “Every regime has indulged in phone-tapping.’’ He recalled the statement by Siddaramaiah, who had said, “Let Operation Kamala, where Gurmitkal MLA Nagangouda Kandakur’s son was lured by B S Yediyurappa, be investigated. MLAs were ferried to Mumbai and housed, let that be investigated.”Gowda said he would not speak about what happened during Siddaramaiah’s time or during the BJP regime. “If a CBI probe is ordered, where will it end?’’