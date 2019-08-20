Gajapayana on Aug 22

Home States Karnataka

 Gajapayana, the traditional march of elephants for the Mysuru Dasara procession, will be held on August 22. 

Published: 20th August 2019

By Sreekantswamy B
Express News Service

MYSURU:  Gajapayana, the traditional march of elephants for the Mysuru Dasara procession, will be held on August 22. The first batch of six elephants will start marching from the Veeranahoshalli forest gate at Nagarahole forest, before boarding lorries to reach Mysuru.

“The first batch of elephants are Arjuna, Abhimanyu and Varalakshmi from Nagarahole and Dhananjaya, Vijaya and Eshwara from Dubare Elephant Camp. The second batch of an equal number of elephants will join the pachyderms in the city later ,” a source told TNIE.  

As is the tradition, the elephants will be offered a traditional puja at Veeranahosahalli. The muhurat this time is fixed between 11.30 am and 2 pm, said an official. To ensure nothing goes awry, officials led by DC Abhiram G Sankar is expected to inspect facilities near Veeranahosahalli gate on August 21. 

