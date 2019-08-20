Karnataka floods: Badami slams Siddaramaiah, calls him ‘guest MLA’

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Nearly ten days after the floods, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah visited the flood-affected areas of Badami, where he lashed out at the Narendra Modi government for neglecting the flood-hit state. The people expressed their anger towards Siddaramaiah, who represents the constituency, for failing to turn up during the crisis, and called him ‘guest legislator.

Replying to the criticism, Siddaramaiah said, “I had an eye surgery on August 4, and the floods started on August 6. I was ready to visit, but doctors insisted I rest,” said the former CM. The Centre should at once release Rs 5,000 crore in relief funds, he urged, while promising the people that he would do all he can to ensure flooding doesn’t recur.

‘discuss floods’ Shivamogga: KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao has urged CM BS Yediyurappa to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the flood situation. “Yediyurappa should resign if he fails to tackle the floods,” he said. Rao visited flood-affected areas in Shivamogga on Monday. “The Centre has failed to pay attention to the state, even 15 days after the calamity,” he said.