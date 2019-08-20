Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: Death toll reaches 82, CM Yediyurappa releases Rs 195 crore for relief measure

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas across the state in past few days with daily lives of residents taking a hit.

Published: 20th August 2019 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka rains Karnataka floods

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Karnataka government on Monday released Rs. 195 crore for relief measure and to provide immediate compensation of Rs. 10,000 to the flood victims in the state.

Meanwhile, the death toll in flood-related incidents in the state has mounted to 82.

An official statement issued by N.Bhrungeesh, Media Secretary to the Chief Minister said, "The Government has released Rs. 195 crore for relief measure and to provide immediate compensation of Rs. 10,000 to the flood victims."

READ| Karnataka floods: CM Yediyurappa’s interim relief yet to reach Dakshina Kannada

It added, "The Government has released Rs. 80 crore towards additional grant under SDRF to meet the state share to pay Rs. 10,000 each to the flood victims to buy basic necessities such as clothes etc."

BS Yediyurappa-led government has also released Rs. 115 crore to the PD account of DCs to take up relief measures in the flood-hit areas.

In the 22 flood battered districts, the maximum deaths have occurred in Belagavi, where 19 people have lost their lives. According to official data, nine people remain missing in the state.

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas across the state in past few days with daily lives of residents taking a hit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floods Yediyurappa Flood relief Flood Fury
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp